Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail to meet former finance minister and P Chidambaram on Wednesday morning.

Two days ago, on Monday, Chidambaram was paid a visit by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as well, according to PTI. Tharoor was accompanied by Chidambaram’s son Karti.

Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is being probed for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was Union finance minister at the time.

The veteran Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.