Rahul posts Modi’s film shooting photos, calls him prime time minister

Rahul Gandhi called PM Narendra Modi a "prime time minister".

In this picture tweeted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi is seen sitting in a boat, allegedly before a photo shoot in Corbett National Park on February 14. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

A day after the Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shooting an “advertisement film” at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand during the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, party chief Rahul Gandhi Friday called him a “prime time minister”. He targeted the prime minister for “smiling for the cameras” while the country was mourning the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

“Three hours after the news of 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama terror strike, the ‘prime time minister’ continued with a film shooting,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which had extended support to the government following the terror attack in Pulwama, launched its first offensive against the government on Thursday. The party raised questions of security failure in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the government’s priorities as news reports of PM Modi’s photoshoot — “propaganda and publicity” — surfaced. Congress said it was an insult to the “martyrdom of the soldiers.”

Another picture of PM Modi tweeted by Rahul. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

The Congress also announced a task force on national security, which will be headed by Lieutenant General (retd) D S Hooda who was the Northern Army Commander when the surgical strikes were conducted in 2016. Hooda will, in consultation with a “select group of experts”, prepare a vision paper for the country, the Congress said.

