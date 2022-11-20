scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Modi govt weakening laws empowering tribals: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Buldhana district, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of weakening laws framed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to empower tribals, and said his party will revive them after returning to power.

Addressing the Adivasi Mahila Workers’ Sammelan at Jalgaon-Jamod in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Gandhi said tribals are the “first owners” of the country and have equal rights like other citizens.

The Modi government has been weakening laws like Forest Rights, Land Rights, Panchayat Raj Acts and the reservation for women in local bodies, Gandhi alleged.

He said PM Modi calls tribals ‘vanvasis’. “Words ‘adivasi’ and ‘vanvasi’ have different meanings,” he said.

“Vanvasi means you can live only in jungles, not in cities, you can’t become doctor and engineer and can’t travel by plane,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that the PM wanted to take away the tribal land and give to his industrialist friends.

”When we come to power, we will strengthen these laws and frame new legislations for your welfare,” he said.

Gandhi said his grandmother (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi would say adivasis were the first owners of the country.

”You will not understand the country if you don’t understand the culture and history of tribals,” he said.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 04:46:38 pm
