Rahul Navin’s tenure as ED Director extended by 1 year

The tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin has been extended by a year beyond August 13, a government order issued on Saturday read.

A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, 59-year-old Navin has been leading the federal anti-money laundering agency as its full-time chief since August 14, 2024.

The order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said it has “approved an extension in tenure of Rahul Navin as ED Director for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, i.e. up to August 13, 2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation, that is July 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.