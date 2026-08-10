Rahul Navin’s tenure as ED Director extended by 1 year

The tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin has been extended by a year beyond August 13, a government order issued on Saturday read.
A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, 59-year-old Navin has been leading the federal anti-money laundering agency as its full-time chief since August 14, 2024.
The order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said it has “approved an extension in tenure of Rahul Navin as ED Director for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, i.e. up to August 13, 2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation, that is July 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.
During Navin’s tenure, ED has continued and launched several high-profile investigations, including against multiple online money gaming companies and real estate giants engaged in fraud.
In September 2023, Navin was made acting director of the agency. Before the appointment, he was working as Special Director-Chief Vigilance Officer (ED headquarters).
Holding B Tech and M Tech from IIT-Kanpur and an MBA from the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Navin has also authored several books, journals and articles on various international taxation and transfer pricing issues related to direct taxation.
The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws — the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).