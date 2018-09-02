Rahul naali ka keeda compared to sky-like PM: Minister Choubey

Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ashwini Kumar Choubey

BJP’s Buxar MP and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday likened Congress president Rahul Gandhi to “naali ka keeda” (guttersnipe) as compared to the “gagan ke aakaar jaise” (sky-like) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that Rahul was suffering from “schizophrenia” and suggested that he “get admitted to a mental hospital” for calling the PM “jhootha” (liar) regarding his statement on the Rafale deal.

Choubey, speaking to reporters at Sasaram circuit house before holding a review meeting with the Rohtas DM on development work with MPLAD funds, said the NDA had been working as one unit towards seeing Modi as PM again after 2019 polls. “One who lies, who calls (PM) a liar and issues unconstitutional statements, he should should have no place in democracy. It should be strictly condemned. He (Rahul Gandhi) has been doing propaganda based on lies to malign the PM. Pradhanmantri gagnakaar, gagan ke aakar ka, gagan ke jaisa. Aur Congress ke adhyaksh ka aakar, jo aaj ka Congress ka adhyaksh hai, unka aakar kaisa.. naali ke keede ke jaisa (The PM is sky-like and the Congress president is like a guttersnipe).”

The minister said that Rahul was suffering from schizophrenia. “I think he needs to be admitted to a mental hospital,” he said.

AICC media panelist and senior Bihar Congress leader Premchandra Mishra said: “Choubey does not have control over his tongue. Was he speaking under the effect of marijuana?”. However, the BJP distanced itself from Choubey’s remark, calling it his personal views and not of the party’s.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App