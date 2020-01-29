Rahul, Mamata, Kejriwal words are like those of Pakistanis, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit. (PTI Photo/File) Union Home Minister Amit. (PTI Photo/File)

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is meant to provide nationality, not take anyone’s nationality away, Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah said in Raipur on Tuesday.

Addressing Chhattisgarh BJP leaders at an event after attending a meeting with Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Shah said the state BJP will soon start a door-to-door awareness campaign on CAA.

Accusing the Congress of “scaring and spreading misinformation among the minority community”, Shah said, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. Which part of the amendment talks about taking away any citizenship? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this humanitarian decision (of enacting CAA) to help people who have been facing persecution (in neighbouring countries).”

Shah also took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and “Kanhaiya Kumar and company”, referring to the CPI leader who is also leading a campaign against the Centre. “Their statements match those of Pakistani leaders… no one tells me what their relationship is (with Pakistanis). Are they long-lost siblings?”

Speaking about the BJP’s defeat in the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Shah said, “The BJP is the only party that works on ideology; other parties work on nepotism… The state has already lost confidence on the Congress, as was evident from the Lok Sabha election results.” He added that the Congress government in the state is “fisaddi (loser)”.

