Rahul like Aurangzeb, end of Congress inevitable: Rajasthan BJP leader

Rajasthan BJP vice-president and former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Thursday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said that the end of Congress was “

“Ab Congress, jaise Aurangzeb Mughal sultanate ka aakhri baadshah hua, aise hi Rahul Gandhi us sultanate ke aakhri baadshah hain… Congress ka khatma nischit hai (Now Congress, much as Aurangzeb was the last emperor of the Mughal sultanate, similarly Rahul Gandhi is the last emperor of that sultanate…The end of Congress is inevitable),” Ahuja told reporters on Thursday.

