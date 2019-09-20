Rahul takes another dig at PM over ‘Howdy Modi’: ‘No event can hide reality of economic mess’

In yet another jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday referred to it as a jamboree and said no one can hide the reality of the economic mess ‘HowdyModi’ has driven India into.

Advertising

“Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into,” he tweeted.

Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2019

Rahul’s remark comes two days he took a dig at the prime minister over the economic slowdown while referring to the event on September 22, which is to be graced by US President Donald Trump too.

Congress has been repeatedly attacking the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy. The party has also announced that it would organise a nationwide protest against the government’s handling of the economy in the second half of October.

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal. To allay apprehensions over the state of the economy, the finance ministry has been making several announcements to boost the economic sentiment ever since the GDP numbers came in.

In fact, on Friday, in a major mid-year change to provide a booster shot to the slowing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22% and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15% and other tax relief measures. This comes less than three months after the Union Budget.