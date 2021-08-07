Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account temporarily suspended, says Congress

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended, the party informed via a tweet Saturday evening. It added that due process was being followed for the restoration of the Congress MP’s account.

“Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!” the tweet further said.

Earlier in June, Twitter had briefly blocked former IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account over alleged violation of the US copyright law. This came in the backdrop of an intensified public spat between the microblogging platform and the government over the new IT Rules.

Prasad had, however, slammed the action, calling it “arbitrary and a gross violation of the IT rules”.

The same day, Congress MP and chairman of the parliamentary panel on Information Technology Shashi Tharoor had said that the same thing happened with him. He said one of his tweets has been deleted by Twitter because its video included the copyrighted BoneyM song ”Rasputin”. Following this, the parliamentary standing committee on IT had sought an explanation from the microblogging platform on the blocking of Twitter accounts of Prasad and Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it has appointed a full-time Chief Compliance Officer-cum-Resident Grievance Officer and a Nodal Contact Officer in compliance with the IT Rules, 2021.