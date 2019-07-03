Rahul Gandhi’s resignation: Sit-in, suicide bid inject drama outside Congress office

The high drama that had played outside 10, Janpath and the adjoining All-India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in 2004, when then party chief Sonia Gandhi refused to take over as Prime Minister, is a stuff of Congress folklore. While Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as Congress president was bereft of such drama so far, party workers managed to inject some drama on Tuesday.

Approximately 200 Congress functionaries assembled at 24, Akbar Road – the AICC headquarters – in the morning for an indefinite sit-in, urging Rahul to change his mind. While the sit-in was called off by sundown, there was a sham suicide attempt, evoking memories of former MP Ganga Charan Rajput getting atop a car outside 10, Janpath and pointing a pistol at his head, threatening to kill himself if Sonia did not agree to become the Prime Minister in 2004.

Rahul is said to be unhappy with the orchestrated events. The party’s elders allege that the sit-in and mass resignations are being organised by those working in Rahul’s office.

While the drama surrounding Rahul’s decision has been dragging on for over a month now, sources in the party said a resolution is not in sight for at least a week now. Party leaders said Rahul and Sonia will travel abroad later this week to visit Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra, who is said to have either undergone or is slated to undergo a surgery at an undisclosed location.

Priyanka is already said to be abroad.

One party leader said Rahul and Sonia could leave by Saturday, and any decision to end the stalemate can be expected only by July 10 or afterward.

At the AICC, hours after some party functionaries began an indefinite protest, Congress veteran Motilal Vora addressed them in the evening, telling them that their sentiments would be conveyed to Rahul Gandhi. Those on dharna then watched the acclaimed film ‘Gandhi’ and dispersed.

While the sit-in was on, a Delhi Congress worker, who some leaders identified as one Aneez, tried to climb on a tree with a rope in an apparent suicide attempt. He was stopped by the security personnel and taken away.

Organisers of the sit-in said the man had nothing to do with them. One of them said the man was an acolyte of Jagdish Sharma, a regular outside the AICC headquarters along with a handful of his supporters to celebrate birthdays of Nehru-Gandhi family members.