Rahul Gandhi’s resignation casts shadow on Congress in poll-bound Haryana

With AICC president Rahul Gandhi making his resignation public Wednesday, the party’s state unit has been left in a complete disarray in the crucial election year.

Party’s state leaders are now on their own with no organisational strategy for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls in place. Three meeting held in the last one month between the party high-command and the state unit had yielded zero results.

After a humiliating defeat in all 10 Lok Sabha seats and less than 100 days left for Assembly polls scheduled in October this year, Haryana Congress continues to suffer from intense infighting with no immediate truce in sight.

Haryana is among the 17 states where Congress drew a blank in Lok Sabha polls. HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa, who lost two consecutive Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019, is facing immense opposition from majority of Congress MLAs in the state who are seeking his removal from the president’s post.

Tanwar, however, had already made it clear that he will not resign from his post considering the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha polls was a “collective failure” and not his “sole responsibility”.

Both Hooda and Tanwar have been holding separate meetings with party workers across the state. While Tanwar is touring constituencies and meeting party workers seeking their support, Hooda is likely to chair another meeting next week with party’s incumbent and former MLAs in New Delhi. The meetings called by Tanwar are not being attended by majority of the MLAs who are rather showing their allegiance with Hooda.

The party high-command, however, has so far refused to take a call on replacing Tanwar. In the recent meeting of Haryana unit chaired by Rahul Gandhi last month, he refused to act on the demand raised by Hooda-faction seeking Tanwar’s replacement. In fact, Rahul took it all upon himself and said that since he had resigned, thus he could not take a call on party’s Haryana unit president replacement.

Meanwhile, “Yuva Agenda Randeep” and “Kal, Aaj aur Kal Kaithal” are the two campaigns that AICC spokesperson and Kaithal’s incumbent MLA Randeep Surjewala has launched on social media seeking support from the electorate of his constituency. Surjewala, who also contested Jind Assembly bypoll in January this year, had finished a distant third after BJP’s Krishan Midha won the seat.

“Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is going to further deteriorate party’s condition not only in Haryana, but across the country. If he does not take it back, it is going to cost Congress dear in upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana”, a senior Congress leader told The Indian Express.

Former CM Hooda told The Indian Express: “Vidhan Sabha polls are quite different from Lok Sabha. There are regional issues that play an important role. Congress had been preparing for Vidhan Sabha polls for the last five years. It is not going to be a cakewalk for BJP in Haryana”.

The ruling BJP in Haryana, on the other hand, is going full throttle in its campaign. The party has been organising membership drives and holding mass contact programmes, in preparation of the upcoming polls.

On June 29, BJP held its working committee meeting at Rohtak and party’s incharge for Haryana, Dr Anil Jain launched party’s mass-connect programme

BJP’s state president Subhash Barala said, “If the opposition fails to fulfil its role, they need to explain it to people of the state. BJP’s doors are open for everybody whoever believes in party’s ideology and principles. Our focus is at strengthening the party at grassroots level so that we can serve the people better”.

He added: “Everyone who is joining the BJP is doing so because of the party’s increasing popularity….No commitment has been given to any of those who are joining BJP from other parties. The opposition is left with neither any commitment, nor any candidate.”