‘Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Wayanad energized the Congress’

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in Kochi. (File)

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala speaks to Shaju Philip on how they managed the victory of the party in Kerala.

What made this huge win possible?

Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Wayanad energized the Congress workers across Kerala. Besides, people of Kerala are against Modi at the Centre, which has done little for the state.

Did community consolidation favour Congress?

Certainly, both minority and majority Hindu communities stood with UDF.

Why Hindus did not prefer BJP which fought for Sabarimala issue?

Advertising

They (BJP) took the issue to the streets. But, we adopted a very moderate stand, which went well with the Hindu-faithful.

How would this result reflect upon the state?

This is a victory against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He should quit as Chief Minister.

How do you see Modi win at the national level

This win calls for unity of secular parties. If all secular and democratic parties stand together, Modi could be defeated.

