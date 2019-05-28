Rahul Gandhi’s personality does not attract people: Shiv Sena

Taking a dig at the Congress over its “humiliating defeat” in the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it had suffered because Rahul Gandhi “does not have a personality that attracts people and his speeches and style are unimpressive”.

In an editorial, published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the Congress had to face a rout, more humiliating than 2014 polls, and could not even win 55 Lok Sabha seats required to bag the leader of opposition’s post.

“Rahul Gandhi’s personality does not attract people and his speeches and style are unimpressive. He worked hard, but without direction. He had support of only a few leaders and not many… It must be accepted that party has leaders, but has a drought of activists,” the editorial said.

It added that while the Congress has been targetted for dynastic politics, “the same dynasty has not been able to save the party”.

The editorial also questioned the use of bringing in Priyanka Gandhi into the Congress. “Two seats have reduced to one in Uttar Pradesh. There are 194 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat, but it (the Congress) could win only three,” it said.

The editorial stated that in Uttar Pradesh, Independent candidates polled more votes than the Congress candidates and Priyanka Gandhi could not do anything different there.

“Modi has Amit Shah, who has good organisational skills. Rahul Gandhi has childish things or pensioners’ club,” the editorial stated, adding that it is “better to dissolve the party than run it with leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar”.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as the party president, the editorial said, “Those, who did not accept (the resignation), have no faces, nor strong hands. This is the state of the Congress party. So, the question is, what will happen to such a party?”