Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with massive unemployment, broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in education sector.
The Leader of the Opposition was speaking at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday.
He said India’s economic model has “stopped giving results almost a decade ago” and warned of serious trouble if the country continues on the current economic path.
“The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That’s the reality of it. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India’s got a massive problem with its education system,” PTI news agency cited Gandhi as saying.
The Opposition leader also hit out at the NDA government and said schemes like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’ failed to revive nation’s “broken” economic backbone.
He said the manufacturing sector needed to be rebuilt and argued that small and medium businesses and agriculture formed the backbone of the Indian economy and key in job creation.
“The spine of the economy is small and medium businesses, which are the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required,” he said, adding that the “spine of the economy has been broken”.
Speaking on the service sector, the Congress leader said that it can provide jobs to a small section of people.
“You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we’ve just basically decided that we don’t need manufacturing,” he argued said.
Gandhi was speaking to hundreds of students and faculty members at a fireside chat in the university.
He also hit out at the Centre for what he claimed was weakening the economic architecture built by the Congress party over the decades.
“Why is there no private investment in India? Why are the only people who are growing in India, businesses that are growing in India, called Adani and Ambani? Why is Tata literally being taken over by Mr Adani?” Gandhi said.
He added that the economic architecture built by the Congress needs to be rebuilt and that India could not successfully develop without a strong manufacturing base.