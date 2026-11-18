Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India is sitting on an “economic disaster” with massive unemployment, broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in education sector.

The Leader of the Opposition was speaking at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday.

He said India’s economic model has “stopped giving results almost a decade ago” and warned of serious trouble if the country continues on the current economic path.

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“The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That’s the reality of it. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India’s got a massive problem with its education system,” PTI news agency cited Gandhi as saying.