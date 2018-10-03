Rahul Gandhi: ‘You tried Modiji, his vehicle got punctured’

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and others at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. (PTI Photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and others at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people “to lay their faith in the Congress and Gandhi’s ideals after failing to redeem the faith they had put in (PM) Narendra Modi’s hollow promises”.

Addressing a gathering at the Circus Ground in Wardha after presiding over the CWC meeting at Sevagram and then undertaking a padyatra of 3 km, Rahul said, “Modi speaks his mind in Mann Ki Baat. We want to listen to thoughts in your mind. Let us know what you expect of us. You tried Modiji, but his vehicle got punctured. Now have faith in us.”

He added, “Modi had said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh in your accounts. Did he do that? Now he invokes Gandhi’s name but is not speaking truth.”

Reiterating the allegations against the Modi government on the Rafale deal, Rahul said, “Anil Ambani’s inexperienced company, which has a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, was favoured in the deal at the cost of the experienced Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. This Rs 40,000 crore is public money deposited in our banks. But the Modi government refuses to give loan waiver to farmers. We will give you that.”

“Modi also promised 2 crore jobs per year to youths. Did he do that? We will work day and night to give you jobs,” he added.

