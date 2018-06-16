Rahul Gandhi writes to Kafeel Khan, farmers’ leader and man on dharna; offers support

Rahul’s letter to Dr Khan is dated June 12 but could not be delivered as his family was not in Gorakhpur at the time. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Rahul’s letter to Dr Khan is dated June 12 but could not be delivered as his family was not in Gorakhpur at the time. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has started writing to individuals across Uttar Pradesh extending his “support and solidarity to their fight against the government” on different issues. So far, Rahul has written to suspended Gorakhpur BRD Medical College paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, farmers’ leader V M Singh and a man named Sunil of Ghazipur who is on dharna over the government acquiring land for a Varanasi-Gorakhpur highway. To Dr Khan, Rahul condemned the recent attack on his brother Kashif Jameel and targeted the state government over law and

order.

“The relentless attacks on individuals speaking up against the current administration in Uttar Pradesh is unparalleled. The shootout in a high security area is a telling sign of complete breakdown of law and order. An investigation must be conducted to rule out any complicity of state officials in the incident,” he wrote. “I salute your courage in standing up against every possible intimidation tactic used by the current government. Your uncompromising personal integrity and dedication towards serving the common man gives hope to people demoralised by a vengeful regime.” He also hoped to meet Dr Khan personally in the future.

Dr Khan said he received the letter through senior state Congress leader R P Tripathi in Lucknow on Thursday.

“He also pointed to the incident at the BRD Medical College [where over 60 children had died in August last year] in which I was made the scapegoat,” Dr Khan told The Indian Express. “Last year was difficult for us and even this year is. We are celebrating Eid at a hospital. At this time, all support matters.”

Rahul’s letter to Dr Khan is dated June 12 but could not be delivered as his family was not in Gorakhpur at the time.

In his letter to V M Singh, Rahul expressed his solidarity to the entire sugarcane farming community over the present crisis in the sector in northern India.

Rahul wrote that he was disappointed that the government only helped the sugarcane mill owners by providing Rs 7000 crore for their losses and gave hardly anything to farmers.”I condemn the act of the government and request them to provide relief to farmers as soon as possible,” he wrote.

During the 2012 Assembly election, Singh had left the Congress to work for a farmers’ outfit.

In the letter to Sunil of Ghazipur, Rahul expressed solidarity with farmers and cultivators representing Krishi Bhoomi Bachao Morcha of Gazipur, who have been protesting the alleged “lack of transparency” in the land acquisition for “Varanasi-Gorakhpur” four-lane highway.“I am given to understand that women, who were peacefully protesting were beaten up by police and bulldozer was run over the standing crops. I also unequivocally support your demand for adequate compensation and transparency,” wrote Rahul and offered help from Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Both letters were dated June 14. V M Singh and Sunil could not be reached for comment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress spokesperson Virendra Madan said, “Rahul Gandhi ji has written to Dr Khan, V M Singh as well as Sunil to extend his support to their movements and their fight against injustice. He has always been concerned over the issues affecting farmers across the country, be it Bhatta Parsaul or Land Acquisition Bill, and has always actively participated in raising them as well. He is personally writting to these individuals to re-assure Congress party’s support to them in their struggle.”

‘Jameel out of danger’

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan on Friday said his brother Kashif Jameel was out of danger and was shifted to the general ward of KGMU hospital in Lucknow.

“Once he is discharged, I will meet the Governor seeking a CBI probe into the incident. The police had not acted in time once the incident happened,” Dr Khan said. The police had earlier denied the charge.

