‘Rahul Gandhi won’t be treated like Amit Shah, don’t like his face’

Stating that the All-World Gayatri Pariwar will support the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the organisation’s head, Pranav Pandya, on Wednesday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi may visit them if he wants to, but he will “not be given any VIP treatment” since Pandya does not like Rahul’s face.

Pandya, who attended a meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Haridwar on Wednesday, said, “(BJP president) Amit Shah ki tarah hum unhe receive nahi karenge. Woh aaye toh aayien. Hamein uski shakal achchhi nahi lagti (We will not receive Rahul Gandhi like we received Amit Shah. If Rahul wants to visit us, it’s up to him. I don’t like his face).”

Gayatri Pariwar claims to have at least 15 crore followers worldwide, and with 2019 Lok Sabha polls approaching, many political leaders are making a beeline to gain the organisation’s support.

On Sunday, BJP chief Amit Shah had visited Haridwar and met Pandya, Juna Akhara’s Swami Avdheshanand, and Swami Satyamitranand, founder of Haridwar-based Bharat Mata Mandir, to seek the support of their organisations for the next General Election.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat held a meeting with chiefs of several Hindu organisations. Besides Pandya, among those present were Juna Akhara’s Avdheshanand Giri, Udaseen Panchayati Akhara chief Gyananand Maharaj, and Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

