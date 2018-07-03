BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for comments on women safety report, says even Priyanka Gandhi was harassed during party protest

Meenakshi Lekhi targetted Rahul Gandhi for his comments on women safety in India. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India) Meenakshi Lekhi targetted Rahul Gandhi for his comments on women safety in India. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on the report ranking India as the most unsafe country in the world for Women by listing sexual cases against several Congress party leaders.

Addressing a press conference, national spokesperson of the BJP, Meenakshi Lekhi said that even Priyanka Gandhi was harassed during a protest organised by the party over Kathua incident. Lekhi urged Delhi Police to register an FIR of a woman has complained of sexual harassment by a Congress party worker.

“A former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker who works under direct supervision of Divya Spandana, social media in charge of Congress partyWe appeal to the Delhi Police to register the FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl,” Lekhi told reporters.

“While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country!” the Congress President had tweeted after the Reuters report on women safety was released.

While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country! https://t.co/Ba8ZiwC0ad — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2018

Terming the Reuters report as ‘fake’, Lekhi said, “To denigrate India based on a fake report has been a constant attempt, rape capital of the world is New York not New Delhi. The is a methodology to denigrate the place of India which it is capable of achieving.”

A Thomson Reuters Foundation poll of 548 experts on women’s issues found that India was the most dangerous country in the world for women in terms of human trafficking, including sex slavery and domestic servitude.

The results of the poll outraged many given India fared worse than nations like Afghanistan and Democratic Republic of Congo and even Pakistan, but for others, it was also a sign that things hadn’t improved for women.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd