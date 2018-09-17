Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Modi ‘health’ and ‘happiness’ on his 68th birthday

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his birthday. (File) Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his birthday. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi “good health” and “happiness” on his birthday on Monday.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Gandhi said: “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.”

Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.@narendramodi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2018

Gandhi and Modi have exchanged heated arguments in the politically charged diaspora ever since they were both pitched as the prime ministerial candidate for their respective parties in 2014. The battle continues as the country is headed towards the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Gandhi, several other leaders, including those from the Opposition wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

Turning 68 today, Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday in his constituency in Varanasi. The Bharatiya Janata Party is on celebrating “Seva Saptah” (service week), starting from Modi’s birthday.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi to a Gujarati family in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi helped his father sell tea as a kid. Modi started his journey as a full-time RSS worker, and his political stepping stone came in 2001 when due to the then CM Keshubhai Patel’s failing health and poor public image, he was appointed as Gujarat’s chief minister.

