Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

‘Love between mother and son is priceless’: Rahul Gandhi tweets to PM Modi, wishes his mother speedy recovery

Heeraba Modi, 100, was taken to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File/PTI)
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad Wednesday morning following health issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to post a ‘get well soon’ message for the latter.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon.”

Heeraba Modi, 100, was taken to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad, BJP sources said.

State BJP chief C R Paatil and Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief minister Bhupendra Patel were also seen arriving at the hospital in the afternoon. State health minister Rushikesh Patel also reached the hospital. The chief minister is also at the hospital.

Heeraba lives with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired Gujarat government official, at Raisan in the state’s Gandhinagar district. Modi had last met her on December 4, a day before he cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:39 IST
