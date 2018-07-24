Rahul Gandhi winked like a ‘loafer’ in Parliament, says Goa BJP spokesman

Rahul returned to his corner seat in the second row and winked at his party colleagues – Jyotiraditya Scindia and KC Venugopal. Rahul returned to his corner seat in the second row and winked at his party colleagues – Jyotiraditya Scindia and KC Venugopal.

A BJP spokesperson said Congress president Rahul Gandhi lacked understanding of issues related to the country and, therefore, he hugged PM Modi and then winked like a “loafer” in Parliament. “We have only heard of loafers winking at girls in colleges in the past and never such a shameful act has happened in the temple of democracy,” Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik said.

Accusing Gandhi of resorting to cheap gimmicks to grab the limelight Naik asked the Congress to find a replacement for their president. “I would request the Goa Congress to support their central party office in finding a credible leader for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as their president Rahul Gandhi is finding it difficult to grab headlines and had to stoop down to cheap gimmicks. Rahul Gandhi, who does not have substance or understanding of the issues related to the people of India, had to resort to hugging the PM in the temple of democracy and then winking like a loafer,” Dattaprasad Naik said.

“It is a shame that today the Congress party has become a kathputli in the hands of the Gandhi family,” he added. The BJP spokesman’s remarks were apparently a reaction to Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar calling Manohar Parrikar a “kathputli” (puppet) in the hands of coalition partners.

Gandhi’s wink during the no-confidence evoked mixed reactions across the political spectrum. While the Congress lauded Rahul’s “unscripted” gesture, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the “drama” was against Parliament decorum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made fun of Gandhi’s actions during his speech in Lok Sabha on Friday.

While BJP MP Kirron Kher remarked that Rahul should join Bollywood, Union minister Babul Supriyo said: “What is this? This is no gallery show. Is it a one-act play that one comes and hugs the Prime Minister? Somebody should make him understand the dignity of his position.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “What an astonishing performance by @RahulGandhi. It was a game-changing speech, tearing apart the Govt’s claims & ending with that unscripted hug that has literally taken the BJP’s breath away”.

(With inputs from PTI)

