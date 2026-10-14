Don’t stand in way of protesting students, they are India’s voice: Rahul to PM Modi

LOP Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference with victims of police brutality and detainment from the recent Anti Gyanesh Kumar protest at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal )

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stand in the way of protesting students — the “voice of India”. He also reiterated action against all — from the Prime Minister to the police Constable — who acted against students during the recent protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Rahul made the remarks while he was joined by a group of students, including those from Congress’s students wing NSUI, who were injured during the protests.

In a subtle warning to the police personnel, Rahul said: “I also want to tell the police with love that I have asked every student to make videos… as evidence and send them to us. When this entire episode ends, we will get justice and punish those who have beaten up our students, from top to bottom — from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar to all the constables.”