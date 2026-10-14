Don’t stand in way of protesting students, they are India’s voice: Rahul to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to stand in the way of protesting students — the “voice of India”. He also reiterated action against all — from the Prime Minister to the police Constable — who acted against students during the recent protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.
Rahul made the remarks while he was joined by a group of students, including those from Congress’s students wing NSUI, who were injured during the protests.
In a subtle warning to the police personnel, Rahul said: “I also want to tell the police with love that I have asked every student to make videos… as evidence and send them to us. When this entire episode ends, we will get justice and punish those who have beaten up our students, from top to bottom — from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar to all the constables.”
Some of the students present also spoke about the “inhuman” treatment meted out to them by police personnel during their detention and how they were beaten up.
Some of the student leaders claimed that they sustained injuries as the police personnel hit them even in their private parts and abused them to “teach them a lesson” for taking part in protests.
Rahul told the students not to worry as the Congress will stand behind them, describing them as the party’s “shers” and “shernis” (lions and lionesses).
Introducing a female student, Rahul said, “She was beaten up, but she is not afraid. There is no hatred in her heart.” “Amit Shahji, please see carefully, they are all together. No one is a Muslim, Hindu, no caste, no gender… They are all together. This is Hindustan,” he said.
“This is one voice, that of India, and you are standing before this protest and voice. The Prime Minister is standing before this voice. Amit Shah is standing before this voice. I suggest to the PM that he should not stand before this voice. No one can stand before them,” said Rahul.
Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Rahul said, “The day is coming when those who seek to silence the voice of our democracy will face the wrath of law. Be it Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, or a common Constable…I want every student and youngster who has endured police brutality or unlawful detention to keep a complete record of it — videos or photos — these will be essential.”
“Peaceful protest is your right. We will not allow anyone to snatch it away,” he wrote.