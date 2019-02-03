Rahul Gandhi walks PM Modi path, reaches out to students over dinner

DAYS AFTER Prime Minister Modi held the second edition of ‘’Pariksha Pe Charcha”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a similar meeting with a select group of students in Delhi. Rahul met seven select students over dinner at a Chinese restaurant in New Delhi area for an interaction, which party leaders said was the first of his “Apni Baat Rahul ke saath” outreach series.

There will be more such interactions with various groups, party leaders said. The interaction was recorded on video, which, party leaders said, would be used as part of the Congress’s campaign.

The interaction, as well as many casual walk-ins at many restaurants, are all seen as part of attempts by Rahul’s team to polish his image. Rahul walked in to a south Indian restaurant in an upmarket area of the capital the other day, surprising many diners.

But not many in the party, least of all its communication department, were aware of the well-choreographed interaction organised by Gandhi’s aide Nikhil Alva — who manages his social media accounts — and the party’s social media head Divya Spandana.

Those who attended the interaction said Gandhi had a free-wheeling discussion with the students, among them an LGBTQ activist, from Delhi, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The LGBTQ rights activist suggested that gender-neutral toilets be built for trans people in order to ensure they are not body-shamed.

The discussion, which went on for two hours, touched caste based discrimination, making education accessible to all, girls education and atrocities against Dalits.