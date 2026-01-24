‘EC no longer protector of democracy’: Rahul Gandhi calls poll panel key participant in ‘vote-chori’

Rahul Gandhi alleged that what is being done in Gujarat as part of SIR is a "well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori". (ANI Photo)

Labelling Election Commission as the “main participant in this conspiracy of vote theft”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday repeated his charge against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in India.

Gandhi alleged that what is being done in Gujarat as part of SIR is a “well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori“.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the SIR of electoral rolls has been transformed into a weapon to destroy the constitutional right of “one person, one vote”, so that the BJP, not the people, decides who will be in power.

“Wherever there’s SIR, there’s vote theft. What is being done in Gujarat in the name of SIR is not any kind of administrative process, it is a well-planned, organised, and strategic vote chori,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.