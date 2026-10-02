Rahul Gandhi visits Balaghat: ‘Total government failure… will raise issue in Parliament’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with tribal families affected by malnutrition and disease outbreaks, in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi visited the region to meet families who lost children to recent health complications including malaria, measles, and malnutrition, assuring them of raising their grievances at the national level. (AICC via PTI Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Jagla village in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district and met the families of tribal children who died following an outbreak of illness in the area earlier this year.

“This is a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh. A total, 100 per cent government failure. I will raise this issue in Parliament — not just their issue, but what is being done to tribals across the country,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi accused the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to provide basic healthcare and other essential services to the tribal population.

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During his visit, Gandhi met the bereaved families and heard their concerns about healthcare, education, employment and tribal welfare. He accused the state government of failing to respond adequately to the situation.