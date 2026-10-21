‘Not a travel agent’: Shashi Tharoor dodges question on Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam trip

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday refused to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s reported Vietnam trip, after the BJP criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for travelling abroad amid protests in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have travelled to Vietnam for a four-day break after participating in the Congress’s Goy Rakhon Yatra in Goa. According to party leaders, he will be away for four days. Rahul had led the INDIA bloc’s street protests in Delhi in the last two weeks, energising the opposition camp and enthusing the Congress rank and file, and was detained by the police a couple of times.