‘Not a travel agent’: Shashi Tharoor dodges question on Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam trip

Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have travelled to Vietnam for a four-day break after participating in the Congress’s Goy Rakhon Yatra in Goa.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Vietnam trip"Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities," Shashi Tharoor said. (File photo)
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday refused to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s reported Vietnam trip, after the BJP criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for travelling abroad amid protests in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have travelled to Vietnam for a four-day break after participating in the Congress’s Goy Rakhon Yatra in Goa. According to party leaders, he will be away for four days. Rahul had led the INDIA bloc’s street protests in Delhi in the last two weeks, energising the opposition camp and enthusing the Congress rank and file, and was detained by the police a couple of times.

In Goa, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for “vote chori”.

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At a public gathering later in Margao, he said, “The entire country knows what is happening. Gyanesh Kumar implements vote ‘chori’, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Narendra Modi Ji does the whole planning from behind the scenes.”

Asked about Gandhi’s absence from Delhi, Tharoor said he was “not a travel agent” and that he could not comment on another leader’s travel plans.

“I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that,” Tharoor said in Thiruvananthapuram.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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