Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Rahul Gandhi on cousin Varun Gandhi: ‘Can’t accept his ideology’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over "pressure" of the country's institutions by the RSS and the BJP. 

In a press conference Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke about his cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi (left) (PTI/Express Photo)

In a rare statement on BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said they had two different ideologies, and that he could not accept the one adopted by his cousin. Addressing a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Rahul said, “I can meet him, hug him but I can’t accept that ideology”.

“Varun Gandhi is in BJP, if he walks here then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn’t match his ideology. I can never go to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s office; I’ll have to be beheaded before that. My family has an ideology. At some point in time, and maybe even today, Varun adopted another, and I can’t accept that ideology. I can meet him, hug him but I can’t accept that ideology,” Rahul told reporters.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi, is a BJP MP from Pilibhit.

Rahul also expressed concern over “pressure” of the country’s institutions by the RSS and the BJP. “Today, all the institutions of the country are controlled by the RSS and the BJP. There is a pressure on all institutions. Press is under pressure, bureaucracy is under pressure, the Election Commission is under pressure, they put pressure on the Judiciary,” he said.

“This is not a fight between one political party and another political party. It is now a fight between the institutions of the country, which were captured by them, and the Opposition,” Rahul added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Tuesday from Tanda in the Hoshiarpur district, and is scheduled to reach Mukerian by this evening.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:34 IST
