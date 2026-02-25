‘Yeh kayar log hain, kuch nahin karenge’: What Rahul told Uttarakhand gym trainer ‘Mohammad Deepak’

When the Raebareli MP asked Deepak where he got the strength to stand up to a mob of hundreds, Deepak credited his mother, who he said runs a tea shop. (Photo: X@INCIndia)

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday released a video of his interaction with Uttarakhand gym trainer Deepak Kumar aka ‘Mohammad Deepak’, days after he called on him in Delhi.

The senior Congress leader hailed the Kotdwar resident for defending the tricolour and the Constitution by standing “firm against hate” after he, in January this year, confronted a mob of alleged Bajrang Dal activists demanding that an elderly Muslim man, who runs a shop neighbouring his gym, change its name.

“The ideology of harmony and love resides in the hearts of millions of Indians, but there is also fear in their minds—Deepak has shown the path to all of them with his courage. Those who try to spread hate and intimidate society are, in truth, cowards—never fear them,” Gandhi said in a post accompanying the video.