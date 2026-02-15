Betrayal of farmers, trade deal gives US long-term grip on our agri system: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at the parliament premises during the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Source: ANI Photo)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the trade deal with the US “betrayal of farmers”, and asked whether India was “giving another country a long-term grip on India’s agricultural system”.

“We are witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers in the name of a US trade deal,” he said in a post of X.

In Parliament last week, Rahul hit out at the government over the clauses of the trade deal, claiming that “India had been sold”.

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi a set of “simple questions”, Rahul wrote: “What does importing DDG (Distilled Dry Grains) really mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers grains derived from GM American corn? Won’t that effectively integrate our dairy chain with the US agricultural system?”