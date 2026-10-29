‘Don’t fear police, lathis’: Rahul Gandhi calls students to ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest against CEC

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged students across the nation to join the INDIA bloc’s protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal from his post. He asked students not to worry about police and lathis as “the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics”.

“Don’t worry about the police, don’t worry about lathis – the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us – we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation,” the Wayanad MP posted on X along with a video message.

Gandhi will be leading the protest, ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’, at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. He said it won’t be any party’s protest; rather it will be a “united demonstration” by all those “harassed by [PM] Narendra Modi, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah, and [CEC] Gyanesh Kumar”.

नमस्कार, चलो दिल्ली रामलीला मार्च, लोकतंत्र को बचाने का, वोट चोरी को रोकने का, संविधान को बचाने का मार्च है। यह किसी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का मार्च नहीं – यह हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा का मार्च है। सब लोग जो नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, ज्ञानेश कुमार से तंग हैं। सब लोग जो लोकतंत्र को बचाना चाहते हैं, संविधान की रक्षा करना चाहते हैं, आप सब आइए। एक ही protest है – देश का protest है। Don’t worry about the police, don’t worry about lathis – the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us – we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation – if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it’s a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there. 🗓️ 1 नवंबर

📍 रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2026

“There is no need to be afraid. I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation – if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it’s a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

INDIA bloc’s Gyanesh Kumar ‘impeachment’ plan

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has also planned to intensify its ‘vote chori’ campaign against the Election Commission and the Centre with a symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Kumar on Saturday.

After authorities refused permission for the mock impeachment at Ramlila Maidan, Opposition leaders began preparing for the programme at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence at 10, Rajaji Marg. Alliance partners have been asked to bring large contingents to Sunday’s rally.

The renewed mobilisation follows a fortnight of relatively subdued Opposition activity over its demand for Kumar’s resignation in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

ALSO READ | SIR in Delhi: At Jan Sunwai in Trilokpuri, families scramble to get back on electoral roll

Story continues below this ad

Mock proceedings planned at Kharge’s residence

Congress sources said the symbolic exercise was planned after the Opposition’s attempts to initiate proceedings against Kumar in Parliament failed.

A senior Congress MP said the Opposition had submitted several motions in both Houses seeking his removal, but these were not accepted despite having the required support. The MP said the alliance would now take its case before the public.

The presiding officers of both Houses rejected the Opposition’s motions in April this year.

Senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal have visited Kharge’s residence to review arrangements. A stage has been set up on the bungalow’s lawn for proceedings expected to draw on the formats of a parliamentary debate and a court hearing.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said INDIA bloc MPs, jurists, lawyers and members of the public, including people affected by the SIR, would participate. One source described the programme as a short play, with roles still being assigned.

ALSO READ | ‘SIR decisions unanimous’: EC to Supreme Court; but big question unanswered

Senior alliance leaders met at Kharge’s residence on Thursday afternoon to discuss the event. According to a source who attended, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will preside.

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will introduce the motion. Parties will be allotted speaking opportunities according to their parliamentary strength, while civil society representatives and people whose names were deleted during the SIR will also be invited to speak.

Story continues below this ad

Congress sets turnout targets for Ramlila Maidan rally

Congress leaders, including MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, have been holding discussions with state units to mobilise workers for the November 1 rally.

A senior party leader from Uttar Pradesh said the western UP unit had been asked to bring at least 25,000 people. MPs and leaders from states near Delhi have also received substantial mobilisation targets.

One MP said Congress units in neighbouring states, particularly Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, were competing to secure a strong turnout.