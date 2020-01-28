Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Must Read

Rahul Gandhi unveils ‘national register of unemployment’ posters

The posters of 'NRU' with slogans like 'Degree hai rojgar nahi', 'Meri naukri kahan hai', 'Jumle nahi naukri chahiye' were unveiled by Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and other leaders.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: January 28, 2020 6:13:12 pm
rahul gandhi, congress kashmir issue, Jammu and Kashmir, EU delegation visit to Kashmir, article 370 news, kashmir special status, , Jammu and Kashmir news, Jammu and Kashmir issue, J&K news, J&K issue, Article 370, Article 35A, EU India visit, India news, Indian Express Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unveiled the posters of Youth Congress’s ‘National Register of Unemployment’ at the Yuva Aakrosh rally held here.

The posters of ‘NRU’ with slogans like ‘Degree hai rojgar nahi’, ‘Meri naukri kahan hai’, ‘Jumle nahi naukri chahiye’ were unveiled by Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and other leaders.

“Youth Congress is launching the national register of unemployed youth. The name of every unemployed youth should be registered in this so that we go to the Prime Minister and tell him that youths are not getting jobs and they are unemployed,” a Youth Congress leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement