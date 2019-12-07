‘Man running the country believes in violence’: Rahul targets Centre over rising crime against women

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the rape cases taking place in the country. (File Photo) Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the rape cases taking place in the country. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday condemned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for failure to check the increase in violence and atrocities against women in the country.

Addressing a gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi said, “You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Every day we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and Dalits is also increasing.”

“It is because the man who is running the country believes in violence and indiscriminate use of power,” he added.

The Congress leader’s remarks come a day after the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a Delhi hospital and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

Rahul also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the rape cases taking place in the country.

“India is known as the rape capital of the world. The world used to look towards India for direction, but now they look at us and say the country does not know how to treat its women,” he said.

In a veiled reference to rape-accused UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Gandhi said, “A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman & the Prime Minister doesn’t say a single word.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the death of the Unnao rape victim was ‘extremely sad’ and announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court.

Gandhi’s remarks come a day after the Telangana Police killed all the four accused in an alleged encounter in connection to the rape and murder case of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The accused were reportedly taken to Chattapally post-midnight in an attempt to recreate the crime scene when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police.

An official told The Indian Express the police fired at them in self-defence and killed all four on the spot.

