Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at Kalaripayattu on Kerala college stage

Dinashree, a student of Marian College, Kuttikkanam, is yet to recover from the excitement after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined her to perform a few steps of Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art form of Kerala, here on Friday.
Rahul visited the College as part of an interactive programme.
Dinashree, a native of Tripunithura, is pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work at the college.
Speaking to PTI, Dinashree said she volunteered when the college invited students to raise questions during the interaction with Rahul.
Later, teachers asked if any students trained in martial arts could demonstrate it, as Rahul was known to be interested in it, and Dinashree got the opportunity to perform before the Congress leader.
At her invitation, Rahul stepped down from the stage and joined Dinashree in performing a few Kalaripayattu moves.
At Rahul’s insistence, Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Dean Kuriakose also joined them, but were unable to complete the moves.
Rahul followed Dinashree’s moves, including stretching his leg high in the air to touch his hands.
“Surely, I will draw inspiration from this and continue practising Kalari,” she added.
Rahul also shared the video of Kalaripayatthu on his social media accounts.
“Tried my hand at Kalaripayattu with a student at Marian College, Kuttikkanam. An incredible reminder that Kalaripayattu is truly the mother of all martial arts. Keralam’s traditions carry immense strength, discipline, and grace,” he said.
During the interaction, students asked Rahul questions on lifestyle and various current issues. Asked about his message for those who love martial arts, Rahul told them it is about “discovering” themselves and how one reacts to different situations in life.
Later, many students took photographs with him as Rahul walked into the crowd to greet them individually.
