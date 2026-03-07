Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at Kalaripayattu on Kerala college stage

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader K C Venugopal perform Kalaripayattu with a student at Marian College in Kerala’s Idukki district. (PTI)

Dinashree, a student of Marian College, Kuttikkanam, is yet to recover from the excitement after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi joined her to perform a few steps of Kalaripayattu, the traditional martial art form of Kerala, here on Friday.

Rahul visited the College as part of an interactive programme.

Dinashree, a native of Tripunithura, is pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work at the college.

Speaking to PTI, Dinashree said she volunteered when the college invited students to raise questions during the interaction with Rahul.

Later, teachers asked if any students trained in martial arts could demonstrate it, as Rahul was known to be interested in it, and Dinashree got the opportunity to perform before the Congress leader.