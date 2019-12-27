BJP resorts to personal attacks when it can’t answer Rahul Gandhi’s ‘tough questions’: Congress

Prakash Javadekar (left) and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Prakash Javadekar (left) and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

In a retort to BJP leader Prakash Javadekar’s “liar of the year” jibe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his party Friday said the ruling dispensation resorts to personal attacks whenever it is unable to answer Gandhi’s “tough questions” on issues such as country’s economy and women’s safety.

“Rahul Gandhi from every platform asks tough questions. The government of the day is either too arrogant to respond to these questions, which the people want answers to, or the government has no answers to cover their failures. They hide behind abuse, very low, very petty level of narrative, to make it a personal attack,” news agency PTI quoted Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera as saying. Follow CAA protests LIVE updates

In a veiled reference to the conflicting remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on the citizenship law and National Register of Citizens, he alleged “star wars” was on among the top leadership of the saffron party, with one’s statement in Parliament contradicting the other’s at Ramlila Maidan.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar had accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country. “When Rahul Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lies all the time. Now he is no longer the president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of the liar of the year, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and the entire country,” Javadekar told reporters.

This was in response to Gandhi’s earlier remark on the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), dubbing them “tax” on the poor. He said both the exercises would make them suffer just as demonetisation did.

Khera said the Congress, as an Opposition party, had the responsibility to voice the concerns of all victims of bad economic policies, demonetisation and a flawed GST, and raise the questions of unemployed youths, small traders, of the women who do not feel safe in this country.

“Congress will continue to ask these uncomfortable questions — why is the youth unemployed, why did you mess up the economy, why are the women of India unsafe. Rahul Gandhi has taught us not to be scared,” Khera said.

(With inputs from PTI)

