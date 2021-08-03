‘Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra, has keen interest in Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s work’

A Congress leader said it was important for Rahul to visit Maharashtra and take steps to re energize the party rank and file.

After hosting an Opposition meet to discuss the ongoing Parliament logjam on Tuesday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to make his first visit to Maharashtra since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power in 2019.

The Congress leader has shown keen interest in the way Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray worked, and handled his party and relations.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who met Rahul Gandhi on Monday, said, “We had a healthy exchange of ideas on various issues during our meeting. The Congress leader sounded positive and confident.”

Raut said Rahul sought to get an insight into the style of Sena supremo’s working . “Rahul wants to know Balasaheb’s nature and his style of working. He wanted to know how the Sena chief went about handling his party, his leaders and relationship with other parties. He was very curious about the Shiv Sena and Balasaheb,” Raut said.

Raut said Rahul looked at ease with himself and would also be visiting Maharashtra and meeting leaders of the three-party alliance. “Rahul told me that he would be visiting Maharashtra but he did not specify the time when he would be visiting,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Gopal Tiwari said, “There have been speculations about Rahul’s visit to Maharashtra. However, the Congress party headquarters has not yet confirmed his visit. If the date of visit is finalised, the MPCC chief will make the announcement.”

Since the MVA government came into force, Rahul Gandhi has not yet visited Maharashtra nor has he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, Thackeray has said that he keeps discussing state matters with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul over phone.

A Congress leader said it was important for Rahul to visit Maharashtra and take steps to re energize the party rank and file. “Congress leaders and workers have been waiting for Rahul’s visit for long. He had toured Maharashtra during Lok Sabha and assembly elections but his visits were confined to a few pockets only. Both he and Priyanka had not toured or interacted with party workers and leaders. If they do, it will infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the party rank and file,” he said.

Congress leaders said Rahul’s visit to Maharashtra will be significant in the backdrop of the soured ties of the party with other two alliance partners like NCP and Sena over the issue of contesting future elections on their own strength. While Sena and NCP are in favour of jointly going in the polls, the Congress State chief Nana Patole has been insisting that the Congress will be going alone in the polls. On the other hand, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said any decisions regarding this will be taken by top leaders of the party and now the state leaders. The Sena has also expressed the same view.