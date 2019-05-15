Rahul Gandhi to visit Alwar today

WITH HIS party coming under attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi would travel to Alwar on Wednesday and is likely to meet the family members of the victim.

The Prime Minister had accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of suppressing the incident, which took place on April 26, till the elections are over in the state on May 6. BSP chief Mayawati too had leveled the same charge at the Ashok Gehlot government.

Gandhi’s move, those close to him said, was aimed at sending a message to the Dalit community across the country, especially in Punjab where Dalits constitute around 31 per cent of the population. Punjab will go to poll in the last phase on May 19. Gandhi would be in Thanagazi in the morning before travelling to Punjab to address two campaign rallies.

Addressing an election rally earlier this week, Modi had accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of trying to suppress and hide the incident. “Because there were elections in Rajasthan. The Congress government did not want news of the incident to come out. They wanted to save the criminals, wanted to collect votes…the Congress feared that if the incident of rape of a Dalit daughter comes out… then it will have an impact on its votes…”