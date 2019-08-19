Rahul Gandhi announces week-long celebrations ahead of Rajiv’s 75th birth anniversary

A day ahead of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary, Congress leader and son Rahul Gandhi said that the occasion will be marked with memorial events held across India through out the week.

“To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” the former Congress chief tweeted. In a video message, Rahul pointed out the achievements of the former prime minister in the field of Information and Technology and enhancing better communication facilities within the country.

This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi Ji's 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution. #RajivGandhi75 pic.twitter.com/qBjIfTVRkj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2019

Apart from the introduction of world-class IT companies, Rahul also pointed out how Indian Railways introduced “digital reservation for tickets”.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress said that the Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to become PM led to a “wave of changes in the country”. ” Rajiv Gandhi dreamt of India and it’s citizens being at the forefront of the world. His decisions, in the short time he was PM, ensued a wave of changes in the country which helped us achieve greater heights,” the party tweeted.

Shri Rajiv Gandhi once said, "I would like to be remembered as having brought India into the 21st Century parallel with the most advanced countries in the world." Today, thanks to his vision, India is recognised as a leading technological power. #Rajiv75 #ScienceAndTech pic.twitter.com/QBfJFzy2BV — Congress (@INCIndia) August 17, 2019

“He had a strong connection to India’s youth. He understood their need for political participation & took significant steps that forever changed how young people interacted with democracy,” Congress added. Remembering the former PM, the party further said that because of his vision the country is recognised as a leading techological power. “I would like to be remembered as having brought India into the 21st Century parallel with the most advanced countries in the world, he had said. Today, thanks to his vision, India is recognised as a leading technological power.”