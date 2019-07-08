After poll debacle, Rahul Gandhi to make first visit to Amethi on July 10

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit his Amethi on July 10, PTI reported. This will be Gandhi’s maiden visit to the constituency after facing an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Amethi — the erstwhile stronghold of the Congress — was bagged by Irani by more than 52,000 votes as the BJP returned to power with a bigger mandate.

Gandhi is expected to attend a meeting of the party workers in Amethi. The Congress leader, who remains firm on stepping down from the position of party president taking accountability for the Congress’ debacle, had contested from the two Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Kerala’s Wayanad, where he managed to secure a comfortable victory.

After Gandhi stepped down as the Congress chief, the party is abuzz with names of possible successors. Some leaders are also suggesting the appointment of a veteran close to the Gandhi family as interim president or even holding an election.

Last week, Rahul reiterated that he was “no longer the party president” and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) must soon decide on his replacement.