Rahul Gandhi to host Congress iftar after 2 years

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
After a gap of two years, the Congress will organise an iftar hosted by party president, with Rahul Gandhi deciding to host one on June 13.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 6:00:33 am
After a gap of two years, the Congress will organise an iftar hosted by party president, with Rahul Gandhi deciding to host one on June 13. Then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had hosted the last iftar for the party in 2015. This year’s event will be keenly watched for the guest list. “Iftar will be held at Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi,” Congress’s minority cell chief Nadeem Javed said.

It comes at a time of a renewed push for Opposition unity, and many Opposition leaders are uncomfortable over the Congress leading the charge against the Narendra Modi-led NDA in 2019.

