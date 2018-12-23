Rahul Gandhi to Bengal Congress: Prepare to fight alone, strengthen organisation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the party unit in West Bengal to strengthen its organisation and prepare to fight “on its own” in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He reportedly gave the mantra to the party’s state unit at a meeting with PCC chief Somen Mitra and West Bengal in-charge Gaurav Gogoi in New Delhi after discussing various organisational aspects pertaining the state unit.

“We have been asked to strengthen our party organisation in the state and prepare ourselves to fight on our strength in Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Mitra said in a statement after the meeting with the party chief.

West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats — four held by the Congress.

“We are of the belief that it is best for us to contest the elections alone without an alliance. Not even with the Left, as was done in the last assembly elections. One of the main reasons is to find out what our strength is in the state, which we have not been able to do since we have always fought elections as part of an alliance,” Mitra said. “We have also requested Rahulji to visit Bengal and he has told us that he will try to come in February,” he said.

According to Mitra, Rahul asked the party to start campaigns across the state against both the BJP and TMC in order to protect the state’s secular fabric.

(ENS and PTI)