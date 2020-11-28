Rahul Gandhi to Bengal Congress leaders: Sonia to decide on Left tie-up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The West Bengal Congress unit has been informally discussing an “understanding” with the Left for the forthcoming state polls, but was told Friday by Rahul Gandhi that the final call on a tie-up will be taken by party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

The Bengal leadership of the party—including state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MPs, MLAs and former MPs—unanimously argued in favour of an electoral understanding with Left parties during their meeting with Rahul on Friday.

The former Congress president was reviewing the party’s preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Sources said Rahul heard the state leadership patiently, and told them that he would convey the view to the Congress president, who would then take the final decision.

The state Congress unit and the Left leadership have already held informal talks about the electoral understanding. The CPI(M)’s central leadership has also given its state unit the go-ahead for a seat-sharing pact with the Congress.

