Rahul Gandhi to begin 3-day visit to Andaman & Nicobar today

The Congress leader's visit comes in the backdrop of his meeting with members of the Great Nicobar tribal council last month. The tribal council had invited him to the island during this meeting.

LEADER OF Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will embark on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar starting Sunday, and is scheduled to meet Great Nicobar tribal council members during his visit.

Speaking at a press briefing, Congress in charge for Andaman and Nicober Manickam Tagore said: “Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit (April 26-28) to Andaman and Nicobar… He will visit the Nicobar islands on the third day and we hope the visit goes smoothly.”

He said Gandhi has met delegations from Nicobar islands and the members had requested him to visit the islands.

Gandhi’s upcoming visit will put the spotlight on the Centre’s Rs 81,000 crore Great Nicobar Holistic project and its impacts on the island’s pristine ecology, indigenous Nicobarese and Shompen tribes, and mainland settlers.