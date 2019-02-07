Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to begin their first UP on Feb 11, Rahul to accompany

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia on their first trip to Uttar Pradesh since taking charge as Congress general secretary for east and west Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Priyanka will begin her tour of the state from February 11 and will be there till February 14. According to sources, Priyanka is likely to travel to Lucknow on February 11, hold a roadshow and then address a meeting of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers.

On Wednesday, Priyanka formally took charge as Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, a fortnight after she was appointed to the post in the politically crucial state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Eastern UP accounts for around 40 Lok Sabha seats and is a BJP stronghold that includes the Varanasi constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gorakhpur, the home turf of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

On Tuesday, Priyanka had a nearly two-hour long meeting with her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia to chalk out the party’s game plan for Uttar Pradesh.

The absence of Priyanka and Scindia from Uttar Pradesh since their appointment had triggered a sense of uncertainty among the cadre regarding the party’s plan of action for Lok Sabha polls.