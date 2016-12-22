Rahul Gandhi: Those standing in queue are not corrupt, but poor people of India

Rahul Gandhi during a rally. Rahul Gandhi during a rally.

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that those standing in queue are not corrupt people as said by the prime minister, but the poor people of India. Addressing a rally in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “You (PM Modi) said that after the note ban corrupt people are standing in line outside bank. I want to tell you that those in queue are not corrupt but the poor people of India. No body in suit boot is standing in the queue.”

Reacting to Modi’s speech in Varansi where he laughed off the corruption charges made by the Congress vice president against him, Gandhi said you can make fun of me, “but the youth of this country has questions fro you.”

Weeks after claiming that he has proof of personal corruption of the prime minister, the Congress leader had on Wednesday alleged that illegal money was paid to Modi by Sahara when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Gandhi had earlier said that the proof of corruption will lead to a political earthquake and burst the balloon of Modi. Responding to Gandhi’s charges, Modi on Thursday said “it is good he (Rahul) has started to speak because now we know there is no chance of an earthquake.

Talking about his meeting with the prime minister on the last day of the Winter Session, Gandhi said, “Everyday our farmers are committing suicide, we went to the Prime Minister with these problems, but the he did not say even one word.” He reiterated that demonetisation is not a surgical strike on black money but fire bombing on the poor people of India.

Talking about the hardship faced by the daily wagers, he added that the a labourer does not buy goods with debit or credit card, but he buys it with cash. They are facing difficulties because of the note ban.

He also lashed out at the prime minister for allowing Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya easy escape from the country. “How many black money holders have been put in jail by Modiji? Not even one; he instead made Modi (lalit) and Mallya run away,” said Gandhi.

Alleging corrupt intention behind the decision to scrap high currency notes, Gandhi said the real reason behind the move was to use the money deposited by poor people in bank to waive the loans of rich defaulters.

He also brandished the Income Tax papers is the rally saying these are the documents showing Modi’s involvement in corrupt activities as the crowd cheered “Rahul, Rahul”.

