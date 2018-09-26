Rahul Gandhi: This is just the beginning, more will come out on Rafale

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued to rake up the Rafale deal on the last day of a two-day trip to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh called him an “emperor of lies”.

“Abhi shuruat hui hai…Rafale mein aur bahar ayega, Vijay Mallya ko kisne daudaya, kyon daudaya, kitne hazaar rupey ke sath daudaya…sachayi sabit ho jayegi aap nirnay lena…(This is just the beginning, more will be revealed about Rafale, who let Vijay Mallya flee, why and with how much money…The truth would come out and then you decide),” said Rahul told reporters after a meeting with the development projects monitoring committee at the district collectorate.

“The youth should understand that employment opportunities have been snatched from HAL and from you all…The money which belonged to the youth and IAF was snatched from them and put in Ambani’s pocket…Anil Ambani has not made an aircraft all his life. He floats a company just 10 days before and gets the contract…Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister and the Rs 526-crore aircraft is bought for Rs 1,600 crore,” a PTI report quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers led by party leaders staged a protest against Rahul, shouting slogans along the road leading to the district collectorate. They raised slogans like “Rahul Gandhi chor hai.. Rahul Gandhi vapas jao… Rahul Gandhi Murdabad” with placards in their hands. BJP district president Uma Shankar said they were protesting because one who makes such statements “does not deserve to be an MP from Amethi”. “Aj Amethi ke log virodh kar rahe hain…Pradhan mantri ke khilaf jo tippari ki hai…aap humare sansad hone ke layak nahi hi…ap vapas jao.”

In Lucknow, Cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi has graduated from being a shehzada to an emperor of lies. We want to ask him when the deal with HAL, about which he is using such big words, was done.” He further asked whether the Rafale manufacturer had entered into an agreement with Anil Ambani’s company in 2012 itself or not.

“He is trying to misguide, thinking that if he speaks a lie 100 times, it would become a truth. But it will not happen…The perception is going against him instead…, Singh added.”

