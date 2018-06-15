Rahul Gandhi says attack on Dalit boys in Maharashtra shows BJP, RSS ideologies must be opposed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reacted sharply Friday to an incident where Dalit boys were beaten and paraded naked in a village in Maharashtra for swimming in a well. Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “poisonous politics of hatred” in the country and said “history will not forgive us” if this wasn’t opposed.

The Congress president tweeted a video of the two minors being beaten up after being paraded naked in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district. They had allegedly been swimming in a well that belonged to a person of a different caste.

“In Maharashtra, these Dalit children’s mere offence was that they were bathing in a ‘savarna’ well. Today, even humanity is down to its last straw to preserve its dignity. History will never forgive us if we do not raise our voices against the poisonous politics of hatred by RSS/BJP’s ‘Manuwaad’,” he tweeted in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र के इन दलित बच्चों का अपराध सिर्फ इतना था कि ये एक “सवर्ण” कुएं में नहा रहे थे। आज मानवता भी आखरी तिनकों के सहारे अपनी अस्मिता बचाने का प्रयास कर रही है। RSS/BJP की मनुवाद की नफरत की जहरीली राजनीति खिलाफ हमने अगर आवाज़ नहीं उठाई तो इतिहास हमें कभी माफ नहीं करेगा pic.twitter.com/STeBSkI1q1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2018

The incident took place on June 10 when three Dalit boys from the Vakadi village in Jalgaon district went swimming in a well which irked the villagers. As a punishment the boys were allegedly forced to strip, beaten, and then paraded. They were allegedly beaten with leather belts, police added. The boys’ families have lodged police complaints.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the incident and said he will visit the village where the incident took place on Saturday to ensure the victims get justice.

In a statement, the head of Congress’s Maharashtra unit Ashok Chavan said, “Atrocities against Dalits have increased after the BJP came to power. Several instances of attacks against Dalits across states have been reported. The government is not doing enough to act against those who are attacking Dalits.”

The incident has also been condemned by senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App