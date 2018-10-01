Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi over IL&FS crisis

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi over IL&FS crisis

In multiple tweets, Gandhi claimed that Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had in 2007 given IL&FS the 'GIFT CITY' project worth Rs 70,000 crore.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 3:07:31 am
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi in UP, UP government, UP development, Uttar Pradesh Congress, indian express news Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). He accused the Prime Minister of using public money to bail out his “favourite” company IL&FS, whose recent debt defaults has sparked concern.

In multiple tweets, Gandhi claimed that Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had in 2007 given IL&FS the ‘GIFT CITY’ project worth Rs 70,000 crore. Till date, he said, no work has been done. With “forgery” coming to light, Modi, he said, is bailing out the IL&FS group, which has a debt liability of around Rs 91,000 crore, through public savings in the LIC and State Bank of India (SBI). “Modiji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to sink. You want to save it using LIC’s money. Why?”

The LIC, he said, is a symbol of the country’s trust. “People save every penny to purchase an LIC policy. Why do you want to save forgerers using their money? Does ILFS mean ‘I love financial scams’ to you,” he asked.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement