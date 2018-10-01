Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi over IL&FS crisis

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crisis at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). He accused the Prime Minister of using public money to bail out his “favourite” company IL&FS, whose recent debt defaults has sparked concern.

In multiple tweets, Gandhi claimed that Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had in 2007 given IL&FS the ‘GIFT CITY’ project worth Rs 70,000 crore. Till date, he said, no work has been done. With “forgery” coming to light, Modi, he said, is bailing out the IL&FS group, which has a debt liability of around Rs 91,000 crore, through public savings in the LIC and State Bank of India (SBI). “Modiji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to sink. You want to save it using LIC’s money. Why?”

The LIC, he said, is a symbol of the country’s trust. “People save every penny to purchase an LIC policy. Why do you want to save forgerers using their money? Does ILFS mean ‘I love financial scams’ to you,” he asked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App