Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi: ‘Raja’ is now a ‘Vishwaguru’ in creating joblessness

Updated: July 30, 2022 7:57:05 pm
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of unemployment in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that the “Raja” (King) has now become a “Vishwaguru” (global leader) in “creating joblessness”.
Sharing a graphical representation of the World Bank report of 2021 on the unemployment rate among people aged 15-24 years old via his official Facebook account, Rahul Gandhi said: “The ‘Raja’ has set an example for the world on ‘how to shatter the dreams of a young nation’, and the world is watching and learning from his mistakes.”
Stating that the World Bank statistics from 2021 paint a bleak picture of employment in India, he added: “The potential of every third Indian aged between 15-24 years, and looking for a job, is being wasted. Recent statistics from CMIE paint an even more worrisome picture, with 42% Indians aged 20-24 years, and looking for a job, jobless.”
It may be recalled that on July 26 too, the former Congress president had referred to the Prime Minister as a ‘king’ who has ordered to put those asking questions on unemployment, inflation, GST and Agnipath in jail. He made the comments after being detained amid protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
देश के ‘राजा’ का हुक्म है – जो बेरोज़गारी, महंगाई, गलत GST, अग्निपथ पर सवाल पूछेगा – उसे कारागृह में डाल दो।
भले ही मैं अभी हिरासत में हूं, भले ही देश में अब जनता की आवाज़ उठाना जुर्म हो, लेकिन वो हमारा हौसला कभी नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2022
Rahul had also slammed the ruling dispensation for “dictatorship”, alleging that the Opposition was not being allowed to hold discussions inside Parliament and the leaders were being arrested during protests.
