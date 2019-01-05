Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi again over Rafale, tells Nirmala Sitharaman he isn’t against her

Stating that he is accusing neither Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman nor her predecessor, Goa’s incumbent CM Manohar Parrikar, of being involved in the Rafale “scam”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly involved in it.

Rahul also mentioned that in her speech of more than two hours, Sitharaman did not mention Anil Ambani’s firm, although the “key point” of contention is how the company got the offset contract ahead of the public-sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Congress leader made the remarks while intervening to clarify a point made by Sitharaman while defending the deal in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman said that Rahul had cited a “private conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron and told the House last year that Macron had told him there was no secrecy clause regarding disclosure of the cost of each Rafale aircraft.

Rahul got up to intervene and clarify, leading to pandemonium in the House.

Congress members interjected throughout Sitharaman’s speech, and demanded Prime Minister Modi’s presence in the House to give a statement. After Sitharaman mentioned Rahul’s name, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to intervene to bring order and agreed to the Congress leader making his point after the Defence Minister’s speech.

Explaining what he had told the House after his meeting with Macron in March 2018, Rahul said he had told the French President he was “surprised that the money that belongs to Indians” had been used for the deal, but the price is “not being disclosed to them”. The French President, he recalled, told him that “price is not a part of the secrecy pact”.

Rahul said Sitharaman’s other statement pertained to former French President Francois Hollande, who told the French media in September 2018 that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as an offset partner in the deal. In the “context” of Reliance getting the Rs 30,000-crore offset contract, he had accused the Prime Minister of “robbery”, Rahul said.

Addressing Sitharaman, he said, “Madam, I am not accusing you; I am not accusing Mr (Manohar) Parrikar” of being involved in the “scam”, “other than defending the lies” of the government. “I have no proof so far that you are involved,” Rahul said, adding that he was accusing Modi of being directly involved.

He then asked Sitharaman why she did not mention Anil Ambani’s name: “Main baat yeh hai: Anil Ambani ko contract kaise mila? Kisne dilaya (the main point is, how did Anil Ambani get the contract? Who got it for him)?”

In the government’s “new contract” he continued, HAL was removed and Anil Ambani’s firm brought in. He said Hollande had mentioned the Prime Minister, and said “we asked you,” but he said, “you (India) did not respond”.

Alleging that Modi had bypassed the Defence Ministry and not consulted it before announcing the deal, Rahul asked whether there were objections to the intervention when the “the bypass surgery was done” by the Prime Minister.

Responding to Rahul, Sitharaman said that since some members of the House are too sensitive to their names being mentioned, she can also object to it. She said, “I was called a jhoothi — Raksha Mantri jhoot bol rahi hai (I was called a liar – that the Defence Minister is lying).”

She said although she does not “have a khandaan (dynasty) to boast of”, as she comes from a middle-class family, she comes “with my honour intact”.

Sitharaman also said Rahul’s surname – “khandaan” – does not give him the right to call her or the Prime Minister a liar. She said it is not the prerogative of dynasts to protect themselves – “our reputations are not available to you.”

Rahul subsequently asked the Speaker for another brief intervention, but it wasn’t granted. Opposition members then walked out in protest, raising the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Rahul called Sitharaman’s accusation of being called a liar “drama”.

The Congress leader said Sitharaman did not answer any of his questions, and “did not even take the name of Anil Ambani.” He said, “I asked that after a long negotiation process, those people who participated in that negotiations – Air Force chief, Defence Minister, secretaries, Air Force officials – when the Prime Minister did a bypass surgery. did the Air Force people object? Yes or no?”

“Instead of answering this, the Defence Minister started doing drama —- that ‘I have been insulted, called a liar’.”