Rahul Gandhi targets BJP with ‘Who am I’ quiz

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

A day after stating that the Congress stands with the last person in the line, the exploited, marginalised and the persecuted, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday, without naming any party, posted a ‘pop quiz’ on Twitter.

“I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person’s strength and power are all that are important to me. I use hatred and fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I?” he asked in an apparent reference to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Along with the tweet, Gandhi also posted a news video of social activist Swami Agnivesh being assaulted by a mob, allegedly including activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), an affiliate of the BJP, in Jharkhand.

Earlier on Tuesday, after the BJP targeted him following a report in an Urdu daily that he told Muslim leaders Congress is a “Muslim party”, Gandhi had tweeted “I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress.”

